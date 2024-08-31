Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 317,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $240.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $65.83.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.