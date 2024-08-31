Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.99. 1,432,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Report on JBI

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.