Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.9 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

