Jerrold B. Grossman Sells 136,861 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADMA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 447,743 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 575,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

