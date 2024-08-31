Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $135,998.62

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $135,998.62 and approximately $157.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 92.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.85 or 1.00019771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007 USD and is up 39.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,001.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

