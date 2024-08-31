JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after acquiring an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in JFrog by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

