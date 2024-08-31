JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

FROG stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

