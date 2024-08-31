Jito (JTO) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $253.20 million and $29.99 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,053,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.23418365 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $36,413,404.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

