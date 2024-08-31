JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $175.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.