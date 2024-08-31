JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.