JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.83. 77,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

