JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

