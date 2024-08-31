JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,090 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 3,674,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,569. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

