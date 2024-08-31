JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

