JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,073,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $65.36. 759,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,825. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

