Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Aaron P. Bell Acquires 5,000 Shares

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron P. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.
Journey Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of JOY stock opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market cap of C$152.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.88.
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.1199052 earnings per share for the current year.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
