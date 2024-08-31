JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

