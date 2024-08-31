JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Lowered by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. 3,601,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

