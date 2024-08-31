JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. 3,601,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

