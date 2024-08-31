JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,961,000 after purchasing an additional 746,608 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,079,000 after buying an additional 377,171 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,488 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 144,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. 28,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,507. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $961.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.