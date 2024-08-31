Jr. Robert M. Whelan Sells 1,000 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $235.10.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,459,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

