Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.