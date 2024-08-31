Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.55 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Kava has a total market cap of $339.56 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00039004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,759 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

