KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

