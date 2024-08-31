KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.75 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 440,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,899,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.44. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $253.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

