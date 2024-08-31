KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. 63,248,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

