Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $33.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

First Busey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Busey by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Busey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Busey by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Busey by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Busey by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

