Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

