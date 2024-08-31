Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Lowered by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 380,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 203,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

