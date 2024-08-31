Key Financial Inc Buys 1,025 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 184.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.09% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKEM opened at $60.68 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4912 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

