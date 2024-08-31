Key Financial Inc Buys 898 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

