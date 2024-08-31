Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 2,815 InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.31% of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.23.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
