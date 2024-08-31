Key Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $173.85. 4,144,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average of $182.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

