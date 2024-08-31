Key Financial Inc Has $1.66 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

