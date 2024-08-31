Key Financial Inc Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of C opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

