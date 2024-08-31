Key Financial Inc Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 342.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

