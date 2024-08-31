Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 71,914 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

