Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 598,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,840. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

