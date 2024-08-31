Key Financial Inc Invests $83,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 48,115 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.