Key Financial Inc Purchases 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $855.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

