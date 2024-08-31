Key Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 13,685 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 134,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.28. 835,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

