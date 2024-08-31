Key Financial Inc Sells 228 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

