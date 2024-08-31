Key Financial Inc Sells 800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.