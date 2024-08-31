Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.97). 48,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 126,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.93).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £132.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

