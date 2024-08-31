Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

