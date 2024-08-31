Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,383,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

