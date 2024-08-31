Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

