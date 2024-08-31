Kings Path Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,904,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.