Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $219.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

