Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

